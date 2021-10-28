Major business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Caterpillar reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.