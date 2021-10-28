Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs to play CMA stage

By Associated Press
2021/10/28 00:09
Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs to play CMA stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The CMA Awards will be a night of all-star collaborations between Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and Chris Young, and Mickey Guyton with Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards.

The Country Music Association announced additional performers on Wednesday for the Nov. 10 awards show, including top nominee Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Old Dominion.

Underwood and Aldean will perform their current hit “If I Didn’t Love You,” while Brown and Young will sing “Famous Friends." Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde are teaming up for a performance of their song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

Other nominees who will also perform include Eric Church, who is tied with Stapleton with five nominations, Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne and Dan + Shay. Blake Shelton is also on the lineup for the show that will be hosted by Luke Bryan.

The CMA Awards will air on ABC from Nashville, Tennessee. Voting in the final ballot ends Wednesday.

Online:

https://cmaawards.com/

Updated : 2021-10-28 01:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
'Dead' man found breathing in Taiwan dies six days later
'Dead' man found breathing in Taiwan dies six days later
Chinese WZ-10 attack helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ
Chinese WZ-10 attack helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ