NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|203
|98
|New England
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|179
|140
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|80
|175
|Miami
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|127
|207
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|193
|164
|Indianapolis
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|169
|149
|Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|116
|172
|Houston
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|97
|203
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|187
|164
|Cincinnati
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|189
|128
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|173
|165
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|117
|132
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|180
|166
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|150
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|140
|127
|Kansas City
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|188
|203
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|205
|146
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|139
|180
|Philadelphia
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|159
|185
|Washington
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|146
|210
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|233
|147
|New Orleans
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|140
|101
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|135
|176
|Carolina
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|146
|146
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|168
|146
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|147
|137
|Chicago
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|101
|162
|Detroit
|0
|7
|0
|.000
|128
|200
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|225
|114
|L.A. Rams
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|207
|146
|San Francisco
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|135
|149
|Seattle
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|150
|162
___
Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas
N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.