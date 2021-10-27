Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/27 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 21 4 7 70 64 40
Philadelphia 13 8 10 49 43 32
Nashville 11 4 16 49 47 28
Orlando City 12 8 11 47 45 44
New York City FC 12 11 8 44 51 34
New York 12 11 7 43 37 31
Atlanta 11 9 10 43 40 34
CF Montréal 11 10 10 43 44 41
D.C. United 12 14 5 41 51 50
Inter Miami CF 11 15 5 38 33 48
Columbus 10 13 8 38 38 42
Chicago 9 16 7 34 36 51
Toronto FC 6 17 8 26 35 60
Cincinnati 4 19 8 20 33 64
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 17 8 7 58 51 31
Sporting Kansas City 16 7 7 55 54 34
Colorado 15 6 10 55 45 32
Portland 14 13 4 46 48 51
LA Galaxy 13 11 7 46 46 48
Minnesota United 12 10 9 45 36 38
Los Angeles FC 12 12 8 44 50 45
Vancouver 11 9 11 44 41 42
Real Salt Lake 12 12 6 42 48 46
San Jose 9 12 10 37 41 48
Houston 6 14 12 30 36 51
FC Dallas 6 14 11 29 43 52
Austin FC 8 19 4 28 31 50

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, October 20

Chicago 4, Cincinnati 3

CF Montréal 1, Orlando City 1, tie

New York City FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie

New England 3, D.C. United 2

Miami 3, Toronto FC 0

Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 2

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2

Columbus 1, Nashville 1, tie

LA Galaxy 3, Houston 0

Seattle 1, Colorado 1, tie

Vancouver 3, Portland 2

San Jose 4, Austin FC 0

Saturday, October 23

Sporting Kansas City 2, Seattle 1

New York 2, Columbus 1

New York City FC 6, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 1, Nashville 0

CF Montréal 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Chicago 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Miami 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 2, Portland 0

FC Dallas 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Vancouver 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday, October 24

Austin FC 2, Houston 1

New England 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Tuesday, October 26

Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle 0

Wednesday, October 27

Colorado at New England, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 30

New York City FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 31

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, November 1

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, November 2

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 3

Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 7

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-28 00:08 GMT+08:00

