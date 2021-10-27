Alexa
Namibia wins toss, elects to field against Scotland

By Associated Press
2021/10/27 22:00
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer was ruled out of his team’s T20 World Cup game on Wednesday with a finger injury.

Namibia won the toss and opted to field in the Group 2 game.

Stand-in Scotland captain Richie Berrington said Coetzer is expected to be ready for the next game against New Zealand on Nov. 3. Craig Wallace has replaced Coetzer for the game against Namibia.

Scotland’s three-match winning streak in the qualifiers came to halt with a 130-run loss to Afghanistan.

Namibia retained the same playing XI which beat Ireland in its last qualifier.

___

Teams:

Scotland: George Munsey, Craig Wallace, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.

Namibia XI: Craig Williams, Zane Green, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

