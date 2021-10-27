Alexa
Concerts return, dining rooms open and Coke sales rebound

By DEE-ANN DURBIN , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/27 19:39
Coca-Cola Co. is getting its fizz back.

Revenue jumped 16% to $10 billion in the third quarter as stadiums, movie theaters and other venues reopened around the world.

That was ahead of Wall Street’s forecast. Analysts polled by FactSet expected revenue of $9.8 billion for the quarter.

The Atlanta company also raised its revenue and earnings guidance for the full year Wednesday.

Venues like restaurants and theaters account for half the company’s sales, but Coke said sales of products consumed at home is still going strong.

Net income jumped 42% to $2.5 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 65 cents per share. That was higher than the 58 cents analysts forecast.

Updated : 2021-10-27 21:06 GMT+08:00

