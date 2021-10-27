Lithuania to open office in Taiwan early 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuania will open its representative office in Taiwan in early 2022, Lithuanian Minister of Economy and Innovation Ausrine Armonaite said Wednesday (Oct. 27).

Ever since the two countries announced the intention of exchanging offices, China has been bullying the small Baltic nation, threatening a trade boycott. Beijing was particularly angered by the fact that the office in Vilnius would include the term “Taiwan” in its name, a new development for missions in the European Union.

The Chinese tactics backfired, provoking calls from European politicians to stand by Lithuania and its wish to promote ties with Taiwan.

Armonaite also tweeted words of welcome to the Taiwan delegation headed by National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫). She spoke about a bilateral trade and investment forum to be attended by the delegation before it leaves the country Oct. 29.

Kung said the Taiwan office in Lithuania would start operating by the end of 2021, CNA reported. The two countries were interested in projects focusing on semiconductors and electric vehicles, with Lithuania emphasizing the reliance of its economy on exports, hoping it could develop Taiwan as a market.