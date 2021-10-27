Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Coast Guard to take delivery of 3rd Anping-class patrol vessel

4th corvette in series of 12 will also be launched in Kaohsiung Thursday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/27 20:18
The third and fourth Anping-class corvettes will be unveiled in Kaohsiung Thursday. 

The third and fourth Anping-class corvettes will be unveiled in Kaohsiung Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) will take delivery of its third out of 12 planned Anping-class catamaran offshore patrol vessels Thursday (Oct. 28), while the fourth one will also be launched on the same day.

The third corvette made by the Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Co. has been named the “Tamsui,” after the New Taipei City district on Taiwan’s north coast, while the fourth will be called the “Qijin,” the district in Kaohsiung City where Thursday’s ceremony will take place, UDN reported.

All 12 ships in the series should be operational by the end of 2026. The 600-ton vessels cost NT$1.14 billion (US$40.97 million) a piece and can reach a maximum speed of at least 44 knots.

Each corvette comes equipped with a water cannon with a reach of 120 meters, but also with the basic installation necessary to fire Hsiung Feng II and Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missiles for use during wartime.
Coast Guard
Coast Guard Administration
CGA
Anping-class
Anping-class patrol vessel
corvette
Jong Shyn
Hsiung Feng II missile
Hsiung Feng III missile

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Cabinet greenlights new Coast Guard ships
Taiwan Cabinet greenlights new Coast Guard ships
2021/10/15 15:00
Taiwan starts construction on 2nd Tuo Chiang-class corvette
Taiwan starts construction on 2nd Tuo Chiang-class corvette
2021/10/07 12:09
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
Defense minister says China could launch 'full-scale invasion' of Taiwan by 2025
2021/10/06 18:47
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
Coast Guard, helicopters search for ‘missing’ tourist, found sleeping at inn
2021/09/20 16:54
Chinese man caught entering Taiwan waters in rubber boat
Chinese man caught entering Taiwan waters in rubber boat
2021/09/13 13:31

Updated : 2021-10-27 21:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities