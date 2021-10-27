Taiwan Coast Guard to take delivery of 3rd Anping-class patrol vessel

The third and fourth Anping-class corvettes will be unveiled in Kaohsiung Thursday. The third and fourth Anping-class corvettes will be unveiled in Kaohsiung Thursday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) will take delivery of its third out of 12 planned Anping-class catamaran offshore patrol vessels Thursday (Oct. 28), while the fourth one will also be launched on the same day.

The third corvette made by the Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Co. has been named the “Tamsui,” after the New Taipei City district on Taiwan’s north coast, while the fourth will be called the “Qijin,” the district in Kaohsiung City where Thursday’s ceremony will take place, UDN reported.

All 12 ships in the series should be operational by the end of 2026. The 600-ton vessels cost NT$1.14 billion (US$40.97 million) a piece and can reach a maximum speed of at least 44 knots.

Each corvette comes equipped with a water cannon with a reach of 120 meters, but also with the basic installation necessary to fire Hsiung Feng II and Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missiles for use during wartime.