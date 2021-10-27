EU fines Poland €1 million per day over judicial reforms

The top EU court had ruled in July the Polish Supreme Court's new disciplinary chamber did not guarantee impartiality The top EU court had ruled in July the Polish Supreme Court's new disciplinary chamber did not guarantee impartiality

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ordered Poland to pay a fine of €1 million ($1.2 million) per day on Wednesday over its decision to ignore an EU ruling on Warsaw's judicial reforms.

The top EU court imposed the penalty as Poland has not suspended the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court.

The ECJ said the fine was "necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable harm to the legal order of the European Union and to the values on which that Union is founded, in particular that of the rule of law."

The European Commission had requested "financial penalties" be levied after Poland failed to comply with the July ruling on the Supreme Court.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

