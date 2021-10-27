680 Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ in 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has so far registered a total of 680 incursions into its air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in 2021, the Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday (Oct. 27).

Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) was scheduled to face questioning by the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign and National Defense Committee Thursday (Oct. 28), but the major points of his report were already revealed by a document submitted one day early, CNA reported.

The main theme of Chiu’s address will be the impact of the rising tension in the Taiwan Strait on the country’s defenses and on relations between Taiwan, China, and the United States.

China’s military efforts were all directed at strengthening its position vis-à-vis Taiwan and on invading the country, including measures to prevent a third country from rushing to Taiwan’s aid, the report said.

The ADIZ incursions, which numbered 149 during a four-day period at the start of October, were aimed to strengthen the coordination capabilities of the Chinese Navy and Air Force, wear down Taiwan’s air defenses, and affect public morale, the military said.

On the other hand, China’s bullying tactics also proved counterproductive, as they attracted growing attention from other countries, with more navies of other nations participating in regional drills and sending ships to underline the freedom of navigation, according to the military report.