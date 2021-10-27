Taipei City Hall to be lit up in rainbow hues honoring gay rights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Hall will be illuminated in rainbow colors from Thursday (Oct. 28) through Nov. 6, and there will be music and an outdoor fair to celebrate gay rights and gender equality.

The light spectacle will take place every half-hour starting at 6 p.m. throughout the ten days of the event. Each session of the projection mapping showcase lasts five minutes and deals with the topic of “love,” according to the city’s Department of Information and Tourism.

Dubbed “Color Taipei,” the spectacle will highlight the fact that Taiwan was the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019, while it is also supposed to reflect the capital city of Taipei’s endeavor to become an international metropolis that advocates equal rights for the LGBTQ community, said the organizer.

A marketplace will be set up in front of Taipei City Hall with at least ten stalls spotlighting rainbow merchandise and activities like fortune-telling and painting. Visitors will be able to participate in a raffle promising 800 prizes by sharing a photo of the light show and adding the hashtag #colortaipei.

The event also includes a double-decker bus tour around Taipei and a two-day journey featuring a boat ride at Dadaocheng or a bath at the hot spring hub of Beitou. Visit the website of Color Taipei to learn more.



Taipei City Hall lit up in rainbow hues honoring gay rights. (Taipei City Government photos)