Bangladesh wins toss, elects to bat against England

By Associated Press
2021/10/27 18:06
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat in its T20 World Cup match against England on Wednesday, the first meeting between the two teams in the format.

England routed the West Indies for just 55 in its opening game and has retained the same playing XI.

Bangladesh, which was beaten by Scotland in the qualifiers, lost its first match to Sri Lanka despite scoring 171-4 at Sharjah.

Fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin, who took 1-38 against Sri Lanka, was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament because of a back injury.

Robel Hossain has replaced Saifuddin in the T20 World Cup squad, but Bangladesh brought in leftarm fast bowler Shoriful Islam in the only change to the side from the last game.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-27 19:34 GMT+08:00

