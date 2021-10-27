Central Taiwan’s Sun Moon Lake to host activity-filled weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan will be packed with activities this coming weekend, with a concert, a fireworks display, and a black tea festival all set to transpire.

The Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration said in a press release on Tuesday (Oct. 27) that the 14th annual music and fireworks show will feature a NTSO Taiwan Youth Symphony Orchestra concert and a five-minute fireworks display, which will include a drone show. The event will take place at Shuishe Wharf on Saturday night (Oct. 30).

The concert will include Taiwanese and European repertoires as well as classic songs sung by soprano Tang Hui-ru (湯慧茹). Advance reservation is required for admission to the concert, CNA reported.

In addition to the concert and fireworks, the Yuchi Township Office will hold the Sun Moon Lake Black Tea Festival at the Xiangshan Visitor Center on Saturday and Sunday. Event activities include song and dance performances, introducing visitors to Sun Moon Lake black tea, tea tasting, and a fair with 50 stalls, the report said.



Shuishe Wharf (Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration photo)