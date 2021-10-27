Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Foreign ministry thanks US for backing Taiwan's bid for UN membership

MOFA pledges to defend shared values alongside like-minded partners

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/27 18:14
(YouTube, Ministry of Foreign Affairs screenshot)

(YouTube, Ministry of Foreign Affairs screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (Oct. 27) thanked U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Antony Blinken for supporting UN membership for Taiwan.

In a press release, the ministry expressed gratitude for comments by Blinken, who had said that Taiwan’s model of democracy “supports transparency, respect for human rights, and rule of law” — values that the U.N. promotes.

In the past few months, the U.S. has helped Taiwan in its bid to participate in UN agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and has closely coordinated with Taiwan on efforts to expand its international space and make greater contributions to the global community, MOFA said.

MOFA noted the Biden administration has repeatedly emphasized that the U.S.’ commitment to Taiwan is “rock solid” and shown concern regarding China's threats to Taiwan and other democracies.

The ministry promised to strengthen cooperation with like-minded partners like the U.S. to expand Taiwan's international space and defend democracy, freedom, shared values, and a rules-based international order.
Taiwan
UN
MOFA
United Nations
Antony Blinken
Ministry of Foreign Affairs

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan, US limited to diplomacy if China takes Dongsha Island
Taiwan, US limited to diplomacy if China takes Dongsha Island
2021/10/27 11:22
Vice president says UN 'big enough' for Taiwan
Vice president says UN 'big enough' for Taiwan
2021/10/27 11:11
Taiwan’s foreign minister calls for post-pandemic resilience in Slovakia speech
Taiwan’s foreign minister calls for post-pandemic resilience in Slovakia speech
2021/10/27 10:26
Chinese WZ-10 attack helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ
Chinese WZ-10 attack helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/10/26 21:59
Taiwanese herbal drug said to cut COVID mortality rate by 50%
Taiwanese herbal drug said to cut COVID mortality rate by 50%
2021/10/26 17:58