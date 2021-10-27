Foreign ministry thanks US for backing Taiwan's bid for UN membership

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (Oct. 27) thanked U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Antony Blinken for supporting UN membership for Taiwan.

In a press release, the ministry expressed gratitude for comments by Blinken, who had said that Taiwan’s model of democracy “supports transparency, respect for human rights, and rule of law” — values that the U.N. promotes.

In the past few months, the U.S. has helped Taiwan in its bid to participate in UN agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and has closely coordinated with Taiwan on efforts to expand its international space and make greater contributions to the global community, MOFA said.

MOFA noted the Biden administration has repeatedly emphasized that the U.S.’ commitment to Taiwan is “rock solid” and shown concern regarding China's threats to Taiwan and other democracies.

The ministry promised to strengthen cooperation with like-minded partners like the U.S. to expand Taiwan's international space and defend democracy, freedom, shared values, and a rules-based international order.