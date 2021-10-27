Saint Vincent celebrates 40 years of friendship with Taiwan

MOFA Vice Minister Alexander Yui accepts a gift from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador Andrea Bowman. (MOFA photo) MOFA Vice Minister Alexander Yui accepts a gift from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador Andrea Bowman. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In commemoration of the 42nd anniversary of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) independence and its 40-year alliance with Taiwan, Ambassador Andrea Bowman gifted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) a painting by Taiwan Scholarship recipient Sean Roache on Wednesday (Oct. 27).

MOFA Vice Minister Alexander Yui (俞大㵢) accepted the gift on behalf of Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), thanking Bowman and Roache, as well as the administration of Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, for their long-term and unwavering support of Taiwan. Bowman said the painting, entitled “Life on Daju Lu — the Meeting of Two Souls,” symbolizes the solid friendship between the two countries.

The painting was created using mixed media and features a traveler on a bicycle meeting and joining another riding a motorcycle at a Daji Road intersection in Kaohsiung City, which is intended to parallel Taiwan and SVG’s friendship and joint progress towards prosperity.

On the Facebook page of the Vincentian Embassy, Roache is quoted as saying that the painting conveys “the union of the family and an elderly lady approaching a crossroad, which symbolically represents the meeting point of different lives on our journey in this life.”

According to the embassy, Roache is a 2019 Vincentian MOFA scholar studying intelligent systems and automation engineering at I-shou University in Kaohsiung City.

The SVG embassy opened on Aug. 8, 2019, an event that Prime Minister Gonsalves personally hosted. Bowman serves as the first SVG ambassador to Taiwan and is dedicated to promoting Taiwan-SVG cultural and educational exchanges.