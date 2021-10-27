Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year

First-dose vaccine coverage to reach 70% Thursday

  579
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/27 17:00
Taiwan's first-dose vaccination level is expected to reach 70% Thursday. 

Taiwan's first-dose vaccination level is expected to reach 70% Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage is about to reach 70%, an end to the quarantine requirement for arriving travelers may come after the Lunar New Year, officials said Wednesday (Oct. 27).

With 69.49% of the population, or 16.28 million people, having received their first shot according to Wednesday’s data, the 70% level was likely to be reached the following day, CNA reported. A total of 6.93 million people, or 29.6%, have been inoculated with a second jab as well.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that if current trends continue, it would be possible to issue a “green pass” to travelers after the next Lunar New Year holiday, which falls from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6, 2022. The measure would allow travelers arriving in Taiwan to forego the current 14-day quarantine.

Several countries in the region, including Thailand and Vietnam, have announced formulas to allow tourists to return, though they are restricted to arrivals from a limited list of countries who have received both COVID jabs.

Nevertheless, Chen said that opinions still diverged on which level of vaccination coverage was enough to allow international travel to resume without quarantine. Experts would have to discuss the risks of liberalization, but the abolition of the quarantine requirement after the holiday looked more and more possible, the CECC chief said.
quarantine
vaccination coverage
vaccinations
green pass
quarantine exemptions
CECC
Chen Shih-chung
Lunar New Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
2021/10/26 15:31
Taiwan considers donating surplus Medigen vaccines overseas
Taiwan considers donating surplus Medigen vaccines overseas
2021/10/26 14:13
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
2021/10/25 16:41
Taiwan looking at alternative quarantine measures for Lunar New Year
Taiwan looking at alternative quarantine measures for Lunar New Year
2021/10/25 15:50
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
2021/10/24 22:06