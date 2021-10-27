Beijing labels Taiwanese foreign minister 'Taiwan independence criminal'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆) on Wednesday (Oct. 27) rejected China’s Taiwan Affairs Office's (TAO) accusation that Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) is a “diehard Taiwan independence” advocate.

TAO Spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) said that Wu’s actions allegedly supporting Taiwan independence cannot change the “undeniable fact that Taiwan is a part of China” and cannot alter the internationally accepted "one China" framework, the Liberty Times reported.

He added that “reunification” is the correct path and that Taiwan independence is a dead end. “Any collusion with external forces to seek independence and reject reunification will eventually be exposed and criticized,” Ma said.

The spokesperson urged the global community to abide by the “one China” principle with concrete actions and to handle the Taiwan issue “prudently and properly.” He also called on countries not to encourage or send wrong signals to “separatist forces” in Taiwan, per the Liberty Times.

Lai responded by saying it is Wu's responsibility and obligation as the minister of foreign affairs of Taiwan to expand the country’s diplomatic relations with the world. China should accept the fact that Taiwan exists and that the foreign minister will continue performing his duties, he said.

He added that China perceives anything Wu does as supporting Taiwan independence, which only increases cross-strait tensions.