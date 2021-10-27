Taiwan throws weight behind EV industry development

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on Wednesday (Oct. 27) promised more resources for infrastructure and incentives to drive Taiwan’s electric vehicle (EV) industries.

The pledge was made at an international forum in Taipei that touched on topics spanning EV charging facilities, energy management, EV supply chains, and so forth.

Henry Chang (張瀚書), chairman of the European Chamber Of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT), urged the government to do more to encourage the manufacture and purchase of EVs. This can be done through amending regulations, offering subsidies, and putting in place adequate charging facilities, CNA cited him as saying.

Acknowledging the importance of switching to EVs in line with the Tsai administration’s 2050 net-zero emissions target, Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) told the attendees that the government will support the development of the sector in a three-pronged approach. This will involve increasing the number of country’s EV charging stations, boosting supply capacity, and enhancing the market appeal of such cars.

The installation of charging connectors will be regulated to ensure they conform to international standards and for better safety and efficiency. The EV supply chain will be developed to take advantage of the country’s ICT prowess, and tax incentives will also be rolled out to this end.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, transportation accounts for 13% of Taiwan’s greenhouse gas emissions, while 97% comes from land transport. All public buses running on the country’s highways and roads are expected to go electric by 2030.