Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan throws weight behind EV industry development

Country to boost EV sector with infrastructure and tax support

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/27 16:05
EV manufactured by Foxconn.

EV manufactured by Foxconn. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on Wednesday (Oct. 27) promised more resources for infrastructure and incentives to drive Taiwan’s electric vehicle (EV) industries.

The pledge was made at an international forum in Taipei that touched on topics spanning EV charging facilities, energy management, EV supply chains, and so forth.

Henry Chang (張瀚書), chairman of the European Chamber Of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT), urged the government to do more to encourage the manufacture and purchase of EVs. This can be done through amending regulations, offering subsidies, and putting in place adequate charging facilities, CNA cited him as saying.

Acknowledging the importance of switching to EVs in line with the Tsai administration’s 2050 net-zero emissions target, Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) told the attendees that the government will support the development of the sector in a three-pronged approach. This will involve increasing the number of country’s EV charging stations, boosting supply capacity, and enhancing the market appeal of such cars.

The installation of charging connectors will be regulated to ensure they conform to international standards and for better safety and efficiency. The EV supply chain will be developed to take advantage of the country’s ICT prowess, and tax incentives will also be rolled out to this end.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, transportation accounts for 13% of Taiwan’s greenhouse gas emissions, while 97% comes from land transport. All public buses running on the country’s highways and roads are expected to go electric by 2030.
Taiwan
electric vehicle
EV
charging stations
net-zero
emissions

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese WZ-10 attack helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ
Chinese WZ-10 attack helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/10/26 21:59
Taiwanese herbal drug said to cut COVID mortality rate by 50%
Taiwanese herbal drug said to cut COVID mortality rate by 50%
2021/10/26 17:58
Former Taiwan president’s in-laws start prison terms for insider trading
Former Taiwan president’s in-laws start prison terms for insider trading
2021/10/26 17:43
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
2021/10/26 17:14
US Congress blasts China for misusing Resolution 2758 against Taiwan
US Congress blasts China for misusing Resolution 2758 against Taiwan
2021/10/26 16:28

Updated : 2021-10-27 16:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities