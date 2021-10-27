UN should let Taiwan in the club: American Enterprise Institute

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two fellows of the influential American Enterprise Institute think tank have called for the U.N. to welcome Taiwan as a member, lambasting a number of U.N. secretary generals for stretching the limits of Resolution 2758 to unfairly exclude Taiwan from participating in the organization.

In an opinion article for the Wall Street Journal, Gary Schmitt and Michael Mazza argue that the U.S. should make clear to Beijing that it will “launch a campaign to secure Taiwan’s full membership” unless China backs down from bullying Taiwan and allows it to engage in U.N. fora.

“Such a campaign would feature American diplomats publicly making the case for Taiwan’s inclusion, introducing annual resolutions at the General Assembly, and coaxing recalcitrant U.N. members to support a seat for Taiwan,” they assert.

Schmitt and Mazza say the legal rationale for Taiwan’s participation is clear — it has all the attributes of a sovereign state under international law. They also point to the two seats given to North and South Korea at the U.N. as proof that two states with competing claims to the same nation can coexist within the organization.

Schmitt and Mazza say action is urgently needed given that the U.S. and its allies have “failed repeatedly to push back against China’s bullying,” which has, over the decades, sidelined Taiwan further from the organization despite it becoming “increasingly important to the global order that the U.N. was intended to promote.”

When the U.S. formally recognized China, Washington acknowledged “the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and it has consistently stated that the resolution of the dispute must be peaceful. But a peaceful resolution is nowhere in sight as Beijing continues to increase military, economic, and diplomatic pressure. And the people and government of Taiwan are no longer interested in unification with China.

They say that faced with the prospect of full membership for Taiwan, the pressure from the U.S. allies and partners might force China to accept at least some level of participation for the democratic country.