Belkin announces a collaboration with famous Singer-songwriter, Victor Wong (Pin Guan), a 25 years veteran in the music industry

Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, today announces a collaboration with a famous Singer-songwriter, Victor Wong「Pin Guan」. With his classically trained background in music and more than 25 years of being in the music and acting industry, Victor Wong「Pin Guan」 is meticulous and highly discerning about sound quality and having sound true to life. This made Victor Wong「Pin Guan」 the natural selection for Belkin to work with him on our range of high-quality sound products from our SoundForm™ Elite speaker tie up with Devialet to the range of True Wireless earbuds that we have launched.









As a veteran musician highly associated as "The Prince of Mesmerizing tunes", Victor Wong「Pin Guan」 spends his time creating soulful music and demands a high level of sound quality to reflect every note, and to pick up subtle qualities of his voice, and most importantly to deliver the emotion and the message of the song. "Music is my life's work," he said. "I want to enjoy high-quality sound whenever I can. Headphones or audio should not only reflect the subtle details of each song, but also have the convenience and intelligence of the latest generation of technology." He uses SOUNDFORM™ ELITE Hi-Fi Smart Speaker with wireless charging capabilities and SOUNDFORM™ True Wireless Earbuds as part of his lifestyle whether at home or on-the-go.

"I have been following Belkin for a long time, and I love Belkin's elegant, and professionally designed products, which not only provide me with a great audio experience, but also an immersive musical experience!" Victor Wong「Pin Guan」told us, "These high quality and intelligent products makes my life so simple and efficient."

"We are so excited to be working with a veteran professional musician like Victor Wong 「Pin Guan」," according to Jenny Ng, General Manager for Belkin Asia. "We wanted to work with someone who appreciated the stringent quality control we do around our sound and audio products and at the same time, someone tech-savvy, who appreciated the technology included in our Belkin products."

This SOUNDFORM™ ELITE speaker is a high-performing smart speaker that combines the extraordinary acoustic architecture of sound pioneer Devialet with fast wireless charging and Google Assistant.

With the technology of Devialet, you are able to feel the full resonant bass with crystal-clear detail at any volume. Devialet's patented Speaker Active Matching (SAM®) technology makes high fidelity sound reproduction possible in this tiny sized speaker. Devialet's signature "Push-Push" dual woofer configuration also cancels vibrations creating an impactful sound experience with truly powerful bass.

Use Google Assistant to play music, find answers online, manage everyday tasks, and easily control smart devices around your home – just by using your voice.

With the capability of streaming music to more than one speaker simultaneously, one can enjoy adding multiple Belkin SOUNDFORM™ Elite speakers to experience an even more immersive listening experience in your home.

"The depth and clarity of the sound from Belkin's SOUNDFORM™ ELITE with the power and accuracy of Devialet's Push-Push and SAM technology brings the music to life" –Victor Wong 「Pin Guan」

Price：HKD 2,698

SOUNDFORM™ Freedom True Wireless Earbuds

Get rich, radiant sound with exceptional battery life in the SOUNDFORM™ Freedom

True Wireless Earbuds. Custom drivers activate superbly deep bass while maintaining clear mids and highs. The advanced clear-call technology and dual microphones provide amazing call quality. There's up to 8 hours of non-stop playtime, plus another 28 in the charging case. As one of the first third-party accessories to work with the Apple Find My network you can track and locate the charging case using the Apple Find My app.*

"The "Find My" feature in Belkin's SOUNDFORM™ Freedom has been a lifesaver! I keep leaving it all over my home!"- Victor Wong 「Pin Guan」

Additional Features

Latest Bluetooth 5.2 chipset for even more stable and reliable true wireless connection

Low latency for even better movie and gaming experiences

Use a Qi-certified wireless charging pad, or a USB-C cable, to charge the case; 15 mins of charge equals to 2 hours of music play time

Custom-design ear tips in 3 sizes ensuring the best fit, comfort and sealing.

Price：HKD 799

SOUNDFORM™ Rise True Wireless Earbuds

Belkin's SOUNDFORM™ Rise True Wireless Earbuds are designed to get you through even the longest days with an impressive 7 hours of charge in each earbud and another 24 hours in the wireless charging case. With a streamlined design to fit into the ear comfortably, this enables one to enjoy the pure studio sound the True Wireless Earbuds offer. Created with two microphones in each earbud means you'll always be heard on calls. The IPX5 water resistance rating protects them rain or shine while easy-to-use controls offer the power to change volume, skip tracks, and take calls, all at your fingertips.

"The sound quality of the Belkin SOUNDFORM™ Rise has such a high fidelity that it reproduces music to the original recording and it fits perfectly in my ear – I don't worry about it dropping off even during my workouts!"– Victor Wong 「Pin Guan」

Additional Features

Latest Bluetooth 5.2 chipset for even more stable and reliable true wireless connection

Low latency for even better movie and gaming experiences

Use a Qi-certified wireless charging pad, or a USB-C cable, to charge the case; 10 mins of charge equals to 1 hours of music play time

Custom-design ear tips in 3 sizes ensuring the best fit, comfort and sealing.

Price：HKD 599

Price：SGD 99

Price：MYR 329

