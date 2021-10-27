Alexa
New Taipei City installs Shiba Inu-styled dog waste bag dispensers

Plastic bag dispenser-wastebin combo encourages dog owners to clean up after their pets

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/27 15:29
Shiba Inu poses in front of one of New Taipei's new waste bag dispensers. (New Taipei City EPD photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City has installed 20 “New Taipei Cute Shiba” styled dog waste bag dispensers and bins in 19 parks for dog owners to pick up and dispose of their pets’ droppings, Business Today reported.

The dispenser-bin combination is aimed to encourage dog owners to adopt the habit by making the chore more enjoyable and convenient and by eliminating the need to take droppings home for disposal. The New Taipei City Government plans to install more dispensers around the city for owners who forget to bring tools to pick up droppings and to keep the city clean.

According to Business Today, the city's Environmental Protection Department (EPD) worked with National Taiwan University of Arts (NTUA) to produce three different designs for the dispenser. Aside from the Shiba Inu style, which was adopted after a public vote, the other two featured Dalmatian- and Schnauzer-inspired designs.

In order to promote awareness of the new installation, the EPD held two events starting in August in which participants and their pets had to pose with the devices for photos.

The EPD said those who do not clean up their pet’s droppings are subject to a fine ranging from NT$3,000 (US$107.87) to NT$6,000. Those who are fined over NT$5,000 must attend an additional one-hour environmental education training session.

Students from NTUA created three versions of dispenser for public to vote on. (New Taipei City EPD photo)
