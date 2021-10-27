Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Vice president says Taiwan is top target for hackers

Government working on digital development department and talent training

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/27 14:23
During the first half of 2021, Taiwan suffered three times as many cyberattacks as any other country. 

During the first half of 2021, Taiwan suffered three times as many cyberattacks as any other country.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan suffers three times as many cyberattacks from hackers as any other country, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Wednesday (Oct. 27).

He was addressing the opening of the two-day HITCON Pacific 2021 “Hacks In Taiwan” meeting by video conference, CNA reported. Lai said he had seen the figures for cyberattacks during the first half of the year in the most recent information from international businesses, with banks in Taiwan especially vulnerable.

However, all sectors in the country, from the military to businesses and government, faced ever more serious threats, he said. Attempted blackmail accompanied by computer viruses was on the rise against technology companies, according to Lai.

The vice president mentioned how the government was preparing to establish a digital development department to integrate cybersecurity, telecommunications, internet, and broadcasting. At the same time, talent was being trained not only in theory and research but also in the practical tasks of preventing successful cyberattacks, he said.
hackers
cyberattacks
cybersecurity
HITCON
Hacks In Taiwan
Lai Ching-te

RELATED ARTICLES

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
2021/10/19 12:19
Vice president sees sustainable development as Taiwan’s passport to the world
Vice president sees sustainable development as Taiwan’s passport to the world
2021/10/13 17:33
Chinese hacking shows clear ‘geopolitical goals,’ targets Taiwan, Hong Kong universities
Chinese hacking shows clear ‘geopolitical goals,’ targets Taiwan, Hong Kong universities
2021/10/08 14:55
Taiwan, US, Japan discuss cooperation to fight cybercrime
Taiwan, US, Japan discuss cooperation to fight cybercrime
2021/10/06 17:58
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
2021/10/04 13:23

Updated : 2021-10-27 14:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan