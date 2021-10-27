Taiwan reports 8 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Oct. 27) reported eight new imported COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced eight imported COVID cases and no local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the total COVID death toll at 847.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the eight imported cases reported on Wednesday included seven men and one woman ranging in ages from their 20s to their 40s. Between Oct. 8-26 they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (16,491), Indonesia (case Nos. 16492-16494), and the Philippines (case Nos. 16,495, 16,496, and 16,498).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,899,810 COVID tests, with 3,882,803 coming back negative. Out of the 16,388 confirmed cases, 1,745 were imported, 14,589 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 847 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 835 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei, 320 in Taipei, 29 in Keelung, 27 in Taoyuan, 15 in Changhua County, 13 in Hsinchu County, five in Taichung, three in Miaoli County, two each in Yilan and Hualien counties, and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.