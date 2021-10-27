Tremor International Signs Exclusive Global Partnership with VIDAA for ACR Data

Smart operating system & content platform preinstalled on most Hisense TVs and integrated with premium global OEMs

Agreement makes Tremor International the only open end-to-end platform with direct access to global OEM ACR data for targeting





TOYKO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 27 October 2021 - Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) ("Tremor" or the "Company"), a global leader in video and Connected TV ("CTV") advertising, offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, today announced a global and exclusive strategic partnership with VIDAA, a smart TV operating system and content platform preinstalled on most TVs manufactured by Hisense, considered one of the top TV manufacturers in the world, and also integrated into a number of premium original equipment manufacturers (OEM) including Toshiba. The agreement sees Tremor International's technology platform gain exclusive access to VIDAA's automatic content recognition (ACR) data, both in the US and internationally.





The agreement provides access to VIDAA's distribution, reaching approximately 20 million smart TVs worldwide and expected to grow to more than 40 million in coming years. Tremor International will bring VIDAA's ACR data into its TV Intelligence solution starting May 1, 2022, which will make Tremor International the only end-to-end technology platform with direct access to OEM ACR data for targeting purposes, outside the walled gardens. Following the integration into its TV Intelligence solution, Tremor International will have exclusive rights to the VIDAA ACR data in all global markets, and Tremor will activate in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Australia and Japan.





The data will be available for activation by both advertiser and publisher clients, through the two pillars of Tremor International's end-to-end platform: Tremor Video and Unruly. In addition to targeting, Tremor Video and Unruly will offer proprietary measurement capabilities for TV Intelligence campaigns.

Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer at Tremor International, commented: "This is an important milestone in Tremor International's trajectory as a leader in CTV and video, and underscores an important pillar in our strategy. The partnership with VIDAA bolsters the availability of highly desirable data sets that will live exclusively within the Tremor International end-to-end platform, opening new advertising horizons for customers across the globe and accelerating Tremor's growth around CTV."

In 2020, VIDAA introduced a completely new and revamped user interface named U4, which puts users and their way of consuming content at the core of the design. As of May 2021, the most advanced version on the market is VIDAA U5. VIDAA's aggregated platform has already grown to encompass a range of CTV services — including all the top content providers.





Guy Edri, EVP at VIDAA, said: "The idea behind VIDAA was to put the customer at the center of the CTV experience. Our mission is to bring the finest content, both global and local, to our customers, who are today overwhelmed by an endless array of options and choices in viewing services. Creating one easy place for user management ensures they have a direct way to view the content they enjoy, and aligning ads with their needs and preferences is an important part of that. Teaming up with Tremor International, with impressive capabilities on both the commercial and CTV technology sides of its business, will enable an even better experience for our customers, as we are committed to bringing best-in-class content to consumers all over the globe."





About Tremor International

Tremor is a global company offering an end-to-end technology advertising platform, operating across three core capabilities - Video, Data and CTV. Tremor International's unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.





Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video's innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app.

The media side of Tremor International, Unruly, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor International has a meaningful number of direct integrations with publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world's largest DSPs and is compatible with most Ad Age top 100 brands.

Tremor International is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ (TRMR).

For more information visit: https://www.tremorinternational.com/

#TremorInternational

About VIDAA

VIDAA Smart OS is a Linux-based open smart TV operating system. The independent company VIDAA USA was established in 2019, and it has - in just two years - become a strong global contender in the smart TV platform space. In 2020, VIDAA introduced a completely new and revamped user interface named U4, which puts users and their way of consuming content at the core of the design. As of May 2021, the most advanced version on the market is VIDAA U5, which saw further improvements in user experience by implementing Google Assistant capabilities, its voice service, the new VIDAA remote control smartphone application, as well as advertising and billing services in select markets.

For more information, visit www.vidaa.com and follow VIDAA on Facebook.com/vidaatv, Twitter, and Instagram at @vidaatv.