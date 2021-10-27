Taiwan unveils its 'Army Iron Man' exoskeleton

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Tuesday (Oct. 26) unveiled its new "Army Iron Man" powered exoskeleton system for troops to use on the battlefield and during disaster relief.

During a press conference, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCIST) displayed its newly designed "military-use powered exoskeleton suit." The MND allocated a budget of NT$250 million to the NCIST to create the exoskeleton, dubbed the "Army Iron Man" system, designed to aid soldiers in carrying ammunition, operating heavy weapons, rescuing wounded soldiers, and other strenuous tasks while reducing the load on their knees.



Jen Kuo-kuang (任國光), project manager of the program, said that the load individual soldiers bear has become increasingly heavier as the amount of equipment they are tasked with carrying has increased. Given that moving heavy artillery and logistical supplies still requires a great deal of manpower and physical strength, the exoskeleton has been devised to increase efficiency and reduce the load on soldiers' joints, Jen said.

The system, which was developed from 2020 to this year, is a lower limb exoskeleton designed to support the knees while enhancing the strength and endurance of the wearer. The system provides 40 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, enabling users to move at a maximum speed of 6 kilometers per hour, and weighs less than 10 kilograms.



According to Jen, the system has been tested on 105 soldiers and adjusted to fit a range of heights and weights. The design of the straps and their elasticity will be evaluated to allow for a wider spectrum of individuals to wear the device securely and comfortably.

Another version of the suit that is in development for next year would also provide support for the hips and deliver 50 Nm of torque, enabling users to carry 40 to 100 kg in equipment. The exoskeleton would weigh less than 24 kg and could be used for both military and industrial purposes.



