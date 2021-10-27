European Parliament delegation to visit Taiwan next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A European Parliament delegation will head to Taiwan next week to meet with high-level Taiwanese government officials.

Raphael Glucksmann, well known for his critical stance on China’s human rights violations, will lead the delegation, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). He was sanctioned by Beijing in late March amidst increased bilateral tensions.

Parliamentary staff have been ordered to remain silent with regard to the trip details due to “security risks” until after the delegation returns to Europe, per SCMP.

The lawmakers are expected to meet with Taiwan justice and foreign ministry officials, as well as with Digital Minister Audrey Tang. They will also make a call on the Legislative Yuan.

On November 3, Deputy Foreign Minister Harry Tseng will host a dinner for the delegation.

The trip follows a French senate delegation visit in early October and a Taiwanese business delegation tour in the Czech Republic, Lithuania, and Slovakia last week. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu is currently traveling through Central and Eastern Europe to bolster bilateral relations.

The Chinese Mission to the EU has taken to Twitter to oppose the upcoming trip. “The One-China principle is a universally recognized norm in international relations and an international consensus,” it said.

The mission added that if the delegation went forward with the trip, it would “seriously violate the EU’s commitment to the One-China policy” and “undermine the healthy development of China-EU relations.” It vowed to take further action as new developments arise.