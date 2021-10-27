Curry scores 23, Warriors top Thunder to remain unbeaten

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) grabs a rebound next to Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the first half of an NBA ... Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) grabs a rebound next to Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 23 points and the Golden State Warriors remained unbeaten, rallying in the second half to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-98 on Tuesday night.

Andrew Wiggins had 21 points and Damion Lee scored 20 for the Warriors, who have opened the season with four straight wins.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting for the winless Thunder.

Oklahoma City led by 11 points at halftime and by 12 midway through the third quarter before Golden State began chipping away.

A 3-pointer by Otto Porter Jr. put the Warriors ahead for the first time, 78-76, with a minute left in the third. The Warriors took an 81-76 edge into the fourth, and they remained in control the rest of the way.

The Thunder scored the first seven points of the game and led 34-29 at the end of the first quarter — the first time Oklahoma City took a lead into the second period this season.

The Warriors rallied late in the second quarter. Curry hit a 3-pointer, then Draymond Green made a three to cut Oklahoma City's lead to four.

That's when Gilgeous-Alexander took over. He passed to Lu Dort for a dunk, made a floater, then converted a three-point play. He followed that with an assist to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl for a dunk to complete a 9-0 run that pushed the Thunder's lead to 13. Oklahoma City led 59-48 at halftime.

Warriors: Shot 39% in the first half but shot 61% in the third quarter and held the Thunder to 26% shooting. ... Green had eight points, eight assists and nine rebounds.

Thunder: Robinson-Earl got his first career start in place of Derrick Favors (rest). He finished with 12 points and five rebounds. ... Dort scored 11 points.

Warriors: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

Thunder: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

