Taiwan’s Gogoro, Taipower, and Enel X team up on bidirectional charging

Gogoro’s more than 2,100 battery swapping stations can supply nearly 1.3 GWh of power

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/27 12:53
Gogoro and Taipower press conference. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker and battery swapping system provider Gogoro announced on Tuesday (Oct. 26) it is working with Enel X and Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) to offer bidirectional charging through its battery swapping stations.

Using vehicle-to-grid technology provided by virtual power plant (VPP) and demand response service provider Enel X in conjunction with Gogoro’s battery swapping stations (GoStations), Taipower will be able to draw energy from GoStations in order to help meet temporary spikes in electricity demand, according to a Gogoro press release.

When notified by Taipower, Enel X technology creates a VPP that provides dispatchable capacity to help support the electricity grid by aggregating distributed energy resources from GoStations. Currently, Gogoro’s more than 2,100 battery swapping stations around the country can supply nearly 1.3 GWh of power.

The partnership is part of Taipower’s push to broaden the nation’s distributed energy storage system by using more diverse sources, CNA cited Taipower Chairman Yang Wei-fu (楊偉甫) as saying. The new system will also help Taiwan as it strives to meet its net-zero clean energy targets.
Gogoro
Taipower
Enel X

Updated : 2021-10-27 13:23 GMT+08:00

