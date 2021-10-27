Alexa
China’s property tax will reveal Chinese officials' 'unofficial' incomes: Expert

Tax will threaten interests of political elites, unlikely to progress soon

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/27 12:38
Chinese officials pictured at an event in Beijing. (AP photo)

Chinese officials pictured at an event in Beijing. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The rollout of a property tax in China is likely to be protracted since it will reveal Chinese officials' unreported incomes and so threaten the interests of political elites, according to veteran China watchers.

China’s State Council said on Saturday (Oct. 23) that it will introduce a pilot real estate tax in some regions, according to Xinhua, and though details on the plan are pending, it will be at least five years before the National People’s Congress (NPC) makes it a nationwide law.

Yet the gradual implementation shows the political difficulty of the tax, which may not ever be levied across the country, according to Bill Bishop, publisher of the leading China-watcher newsletter Sinocism.

“More pilots over the next five years is a sign of how difficult this is politically, and how hard if not impossible it is to change the real estate political economy,” he wrote in a recent report.

“There is a reason officials have talked about a property tax for over a decade but it never happens, except in milquetoast pilots in Shanghai and Chongqing…” he added. “Too many officials and their family members have properties they can't explain based on their official incomes, and can't afford property tax on based on their official incomes.”

Indeed, the tax is being viewed as a pillar of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s (習近平) new policy of “common prosperity” which, according to Xi’s own definition, aims to “crackdown on practices and loopholes that may give rise to “illicit income,” according to the South China Morning Post.

Yet the feedback to his tax plan from party members has been overwhelmingly negative, people familiar with internal deliberations told The Wall Street Journal.

Pushback against the tax has flooded in since the ministries of finance, housing, and taxation began taking feedback on the proposal earlier this year. Many officials contend that such a levy could crush housing prices, cause consumer spending to plunge, and severely harm the overall economy.

In response, Beijing seems to be settling for a limited tax plan, while an initiative for state-subsidized housing is emerging as a credible alternative. The initial proposal was to test-run the tax in about 30 cities, and it has now been scaled back to around 10, per the sources.

Some retired senior party members also petitioned against imposing the new tax, saying they themselves couldn’t afford to pay any additional taxes. “So many people, including party members, own more than one property,” one person told The Wall Street Journal. “The tax proposal is becoming a potential social-stability issue.”

The pushback is one sign that taking on a sector that perhaps more than any other defines modern China carries risks for Xi — not only by sowing dissent within the party but also by alienating Chinese households, said The Wall Street Journal.

Bishop agreed, saying that such a tax will anger everyone who stretched to buy a home and raise calls for more transparency and accountability on how tax dollars are spent.

“Don't hold your breath for anything meaningful on this front,” he concluded.
