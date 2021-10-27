Vice president says UN 'big enough' for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Tuesday (Oct. 26) took to Twitter to point out that the United Nations has ample room for Taiwan.

Lai's comment came one day after the 50th anniversary of the passage of Resolution 2758, which declared the regime in Beijing to be "the only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations." The resolution also jettisoned Taiwan from the global body.

On Saturday (Oct. 23), the U.S. State Department announced that high-level representatives of the State Department and Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had held an online forum to discuss "expanding Taiwan’s participation at the United Nations and in other international fora." Some of the areas touched on that Taiwan could contribute to included "global public health, the environment and climate change, development assistance, technical standards, and economic cooperation."

In a speech to mark the 50th anniversary on Monday (Oct. 25), Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) said that the resolution to "recognize the representatives of the government of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations... was a victory for the Chinese people and a victory for people of the world." In what many pundits interpreted to be a swipe at the U.S. policy on Taiwan, Xi said "China has consistently pursued an independent foreign policy of peace, upheld justice, and resolutely opposed hegemonism and power politics."

That same day, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken posted a tweet in which he wrote that Taiwan is a "critical partner to the United States and a democratic success story." Blinken called on the UN to allow Taiwan to have "meaningful participation" in its system amid an "unprecedented number of global challenges." Taiwanese representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) retweeted Blinken's post and thanked him for "highlighting Taiwan’s importance as a democracy" and for American policy that backs "Taiwan's meaningful participation" in the UN.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) then posted a tweet thanking Blinken for supporting Taiwan's bid to participate in the UN. She vowed to continue to collaborate with the U.S. and other like-minded nations to "overcome the challenges facing the international community."

However, Lai posted a tweet that soon eclipsed these tweets in terms of likes for its simplicity. Lai posted a photo of an empty, cavernous UN General Assembly and stated: "The UN is big enough to make space for Taiwan."