Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cowboys' Urban, Canady will miss at least 3 games on IR

By Associated Press
2021/10/27 07:32
Cowboys' Urban, Canady will miss at least 3 games on IR

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys placed defensive lineman Brent Urban and cornerback Maurice Canady on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining both for at least three games.

Urban has a triceps injury, and Canady sustained a concussion in Dallas' last game, a 35-29 overtime victory against New England on Oct. 17. The moves came a day after the Cowboys shifted receiver Michael Gallup to the IR-designated for return list.

Gallup hasn't played since straining his calf in the opener. Quarterback Dak Prescott strained his right calf on the winning touchdown pass in overtime against the Patriots, but the Cowboys are hopeful he won't miss a game.

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill returned to practice this week, as did Gallup this week. Hill, who tore an anterior cruciate ligament last year, has been on the physically unable to perform list all season.

The Cowboys are at the Vikings on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-27 09:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out