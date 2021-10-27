Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Robinhood's growth in the summer slowed as trading calmed

By Associated Press
2021/10/27 04:44
Robinhood's growth in the summer slowed as trading calmed

NEW YORK (AP) — The meteoric growth of Robinhood Markets is coming back to earth, much like its stock price.

The company whose easy-to-use app has brought new generations of investors into the stock and cryptocurrency markets said Tuesday that its revenue growth slowed to 35% in the July-September quarter, down from 131% in the spring and 309% at the start of the year.

The slowdown came as the company entered a traditionally slower part of the calendar for brokerages and as its customers traded less often than earlier in the year.

Robinhood's loss for the quarter totaled $1.32 billion, or $2.06 per share, compared with a loss of $10.7 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $364.9 million from $269.5 million.

Robinhood's business does best when markets are volatile and its customers are making lots of trades. But the third quarter didn’t feature a market frenzy like the second quarter’s cryptocurrency surge or the first quarter’s “meme stock” craze.

That meant Robinhood made an average of $65 in revenue from each of its users. That's down from $112 three months earlier and from $102 a year earlier.

Robinhood's stock has also come down after its own volatile ride. After a rocky Wall Street debut in July, it soared as high as $85 in August before pulling back. Before Robinhood released its third-quarter results on Tuesday, its shares closed at $39.57, up 1.4%. The shares went public in July at a price of $38.

Shares fell 6.6% in afterhours trading following the release of its results.

Updated : 2021-10-27 06:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out