Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Iraqi officials: 11 killed in IS attack northeast of Baghdad

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/27 04:41
Iraqi officials: 11 killed in IS attack northeast of Baghdad

Baghdad (AP) — Gunmen from the Islamic State extremist group attacked a village northeast of Baghdad on Tuesday, killing at least 11 civilians and wounding six others, Iraqi security officials said.

The officials said the attack occurred in the predominantly Shiite village of al-Rashad northeast of Baqouba in Diyala province. The circumstances of the attack were not immediately clear, but two officials who spoke to The Associated Press said Islamic State group militants had kidnapped two villagers earlier and then raided the village when their demands for ransom were not met.

Machine guns were used in the attack, they added, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. They said all the dead and wounded were civilians.

Attacks targeting civilians have become rare in Iraq since the Islamic State group was largely defeated in the country in 2017, although it remains active through sleeper cells in many areas. Militants from the Sunni Muslim extremist group still conduct operations, often targeting security forces, power stations and other infrastructure.

A roadside bomb attack targeted a Baghdad suburb in July, killing at least 30 people and wounding dozens of others at a crowded market. In January, twin suicide bombings ripped through a busy market in the Iraqi capital, killing at least 32 people and wounding dozens. Iraqi officials blamed IS for those attacks.

Updated : 2021-10-27 06:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out