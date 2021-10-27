Alexa
UPS, Hasbro rise; Corning, Lockheed Martin fall

By Associated Press
2021/10/27 04:28
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Medpace Holdings Inc., up $24.64 to $213.02.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services reported strong third-quarter financial results.

United Parcel Service Inc., up $14.17 to $218.07.

The package delivery service beat analysts' third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts as shipping rates increased.

Inter Parfums Inc., up $5.88 to $83.73.

The perfume maker raised its profit and sales forecasts for the year.

Hasbro Inc., up $2.86 to $91.36.

The maker of Transformers, My Little Pony and other toys beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts.

Lockheed Martin Corp., down $44.42 to $331.91.

The aerospace and defense company’s third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Corning Inc., down $2.03 to $36.58.

The specialty glass maker reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

Waste Management Inc., down $1.87 to $159.28.

The garbage and recycling hauler’s third-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

CommVault Systems Inc., down $14.65 to $61.04.

The data-management software company's fiscal second-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Updated : 2021-10-27 06:12 GMT+08:00

