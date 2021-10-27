Alexa
Robel replaces injured Saifuddin in Bangladesh squad

By Associated Press
2021/10/27 03:45
Bangladesh's Mohammad Saifuddin, second right, is congratulated by teammate's Mohammad Naim, second right, and Mushfiqur Rahim, left, after dismissing...

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bangladesh fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin was ruled out of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday because of a back injury and was replaced by Robel Hossain.

Saifuddin, a 24-year-old right arm fast bowler, took four wickets in three qualifying games and picked up 1-38 in Bangladesh's opening Group 2 game against Sri Lanka in the Super 12s.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by five wickets on Sunday after successfully chasing down the target of 172 with seven balls remaining.

The ICC said its technical committee has approved Robel as Saifuddin’s replacement. Robel has played 28 T20s for Bangladesh and is with the team in the United Arab Emirates as a traveling reserve.

Sri Lanka will take on England in its next group game on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-27 05:45 GMT+08:00

