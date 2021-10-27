Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

2 on trial for stabbing of elderly French Holocaust survivor

By Associated Press
2021/10/27 02:13
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 28, 2018 file photo, flowers and placards are displayed outside Mireille Knoll's apartment during a silent march in Pa...

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 28, 2018 file photo, flowers and placards are displayed outside Mireille Knoll's apartment during a silent march in Pa...

PARIS (AP) — Two men went on trial in Paris on Tuesday accused of killing an 85-year-old French Holocaust survivor, who was stabbed to death in her Paris apartment in what prosecutors call an antisemitic attack.

Mireille Knoll’s brutal death in 2018 shocked France and served as a reminder of both historic antisemitism and its resurgence in recent years.

The two chief suspects accuse each other of the killing, and their lawyers deny any antisemitic reasons, according to French press reports. They are charged with killing a vulnerable person based on religious motives, as well as aggravated theft.

One of the suspects was a neighbor who grew up in the same Paris public housing project where Knoll had lived most of her life. Knoll had frequently hosted him, according to her son.

Knoll was found dead with multiple stab wounds in March 2018 in her apartment, which was then set ablaze. Tribute marches were held around France to honor her and denounce racism. President Emmanuel Macron attended her funeral and said the attackers “profaned our sacred values and our history.”

At age 9, Knoll was forced to flee Paris with her family to escape a notorious World War II roundup of Jews. French police herded some 13,000 people — including more than 4,000 children — into the Vel d’Hiv stadium in 1942 and shipped them to the Auschwitz death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland. Fewer than 100 of them survived.

A family member with Brazilian citizenship helped Knoll and other relatives escape Nazi-occupied territory for southern Europe and then Canada, according to her son.

She returned to France after the end of the war, and while her grandchildren and other French Jews later moved to Israel, Knoll stayed in her modest apartment in her beloved Paris.

The trial runs through Nov. 19.

Knoll’s death came a year after another Jewish woman, Sarah Halimi, was thrown from her Paris balcony to her death. French prosecutors classified the killing as antisemitic, but the country's top court ruled this year that the suspect couldn’t be tried for murder because he was in a “delirious state” — apparently related to his drug use. That decision caused an outcry.

Also Tuesday, Macron inaugurated France’s first museum honoring army Capt. Alfred Dreyfus, a Jew who was wrongly convicted of treason in the 19th century. The affair inspired a landmark essay by author Emile Zola that called out French antisemitism, called “J’Accuse.” The museum, in the Paris suburb of Medan, is part of the Zola House and is aimed at “bringing alive the Dreyfus Affair in perpetuating his memory,” according to Macron’s office.

Updated : 2021-10-27 04:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out