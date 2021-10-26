Pakistan's PM approves appointment of new spy chief

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's prime minister on Tuesday approved the appointment of the country's new spy chief, a government statement said, ending speculation about his differences with the military.

The appointment of Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum as the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence agency is likely to defuse weekslong tension between Imran Khan and army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

On Oct. 6, Bajwa named Anjum to replace ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed. Anjum was serving as the army's corps commander in the southern port city of Karachi.

Hameed has been appointed corps commander in the city of Peshawar by Bajwa this month.

Anjum did not take the chief spy position this month because of growing differences between Khan and Bajwa on procedural matters. Khan refused to sign a notification about Anjum's appointment because he believed that Bajwa did not consult him before unilaterally naming the new spy chief.

However, Khan resolved the matter at a meeting with Bajwa on Tuesday in which he chose Anjum from a list of three generals to lead the powerful spy agency. It saved Bajwa from any embarrassment.

Anjum begins his new position on Nov. 20, according to the statement.

Pakistan's military has ruled the country for more than half of its 74-year history and has been unwilling to see its influence challenged by civilian leaders.