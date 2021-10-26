Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hearing delayed for Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones

By Associated Press
2021/10/26 22:33
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones. On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, a federal judge ...

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones. On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, a federal judge ...

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A clemency hearing for Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones scheduled for Tuesday has been delayed for a week while his legal challenge is pending in federal court.

The five-member Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board is now set to hear Jones’ request for clemency next Tuesday while an appeal by death row inmates is pending in federal court.

Jones and five other death row inmates are seeking to be reinstated into a federal lawsuit challenging Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocol. A federal district judge on Monday rejected the inmates’ request, and their attorneys immediately appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.

Jones, 41, maintains he is innocent of the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell and that he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and former co-defendant who was a key witness against him.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that it is planning to move forward with Thursday's execution of John Marion Grant, 60, who also is seeking to be reinstated to the federal lawsuit.

Updated : 2021-10-27 00:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out