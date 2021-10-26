All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 5 4 0 1 0 9 16 10 Hartford 5 3 1 1 0 7 11 9 Hershey 4 3 1 0 0 6 12 9 WB/Scranton 4 3 1 0 0 6 7 7 Bridgeport 6 2 2 0 2 6 13 14 Charlotte 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 11 Providence 5 1 2 1 1 4 7 15 Lehigh Valley 4 0 3 1 0 1 4 9

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cleveland 5 3 1 0 1 7 17 14 Utica 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 4 Laval 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 14 Rochester 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 12 Toronto 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 15 Syracuse 4 1 2 1 0 3 14 16 Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 8 Manitoba 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 12 Chicago 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 8 Texas 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 9 Grand Rapids 4 1 2 0 1 3 11 12 Milwaukee 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12 Rockford 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 20

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 5 4 0 0 1 9 19 11 Stockton 4 3 0 1 0 7 13 7 Abbotsford 5 3 1 1 0 7 15 13 Henderson 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 13 San Jose 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 7 Bakersfield 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 10 Tucson 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 9 Colorado 4 0 3 0 1 1 13 19 San Diego 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bakersfield at Henderson, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.