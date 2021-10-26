Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/26 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 5 4 0 1 0 9 16 10
Hartford 5 3 1 1 0 7 11 9
Hershey 4 3 1 0 0 6 12 9
WB/Scranton 4 3 1 0 0 6 7 7
Bridgeport 6 2 2 0 2 6 13 14
Charlotte 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 11
Providence 5 1 2 1 1 4 7 15
Lehigh Valley 4 0 3 1 0 1 4 9
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cleveland 5 3 1 0 1 7 17 14
Utica 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 4
Laval 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 14
Rochester 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 12
Toronto 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 15
Syracuse 4 1 2 1 0 3 14 16
Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 8
Manitoba 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 12
Chicago 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 8
Texas 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 9
Grand Rapids 4 1 2 0 1 3 11 12
Milwaukee 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12
Rockford 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 20
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 5 4 0 0 1 9 19 11
Stockton 4 3 0 1 0 7 13 7
Abbotsford 5 3 1 1 0 7 15 13
Henderson 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 13
San Jose 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 7
Bakersfield 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 10
Tucson 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 9
Colorado 4 0 3 0 1 1 13 19
San Diego 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bakersfield at Henderson, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.