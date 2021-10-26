Chinese WZ-10 attack helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seven military aircraft intruded into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Oct. 26), including three types of military aircraft that had never been reported in the defense area before.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported that five fixed-wing military aircraft had trespassed on the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ, including one Shaanxi Y-8 C3, one Y-8 electronic warfare plane ( Y-8 EW), one Y-8 tactical reconnaissance aircraft (Y-8 RECCE), and two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets. The MND also reported the rare sighting of two helicopters — one Mi-17 cargo helicopter and one WZ-10 attack helicopter — inside the defense zone.

Taiwan's Air Force responded by sending combat air patrol (CAP), broadcasting radio warnings, and tracking them with land-based anti-aircraft missiles.

What is notable about Tuesday's flights is that they appear to be the first time the MND has announced an ADIZ incursion by the Y-8C3 model of the Shaanxi Y-8 series, the Mi-17 cargo helicopter, and the WZ-10 attack helicopter.



Y-8 C3. (MND photo)



Mi-17 Cargo Helicopter. (MND photo)



WZ-10 Attack Helicopter. (MND photo)