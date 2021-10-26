Taiwan’s ITRI wins three 2021 R&D 100 awards

ITRI held a press conference on Oct. 26 to celebrate Taiwan's six MOEA-sponsored 2021 R&D 100 winners. (ITRI photo) ITRI held a press conference on Oct. 26 to celebrate Taiwan's six MOEA-sponsored 2021 R&D 100 winners. (ITRI photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has won three R&D 100 Awards this year.

The prizes were for the Software-defined Augmented Robot Joint (SARJ), the 3D Printing Biomimetic Materials and Structures for Tissue Integration (BioMS-Ti), and the Ubiquitous Water Wand (UWAW). This marks the 14th consecutive year ITRI has received the honor of winning the prestigious achievements.

World-leading research organizations such as MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory are among the other award recipients.

“The R&D 100 Awards serve as one of the most prestigious innovation award programs in the world,” said ITRI President Edwin Liu. “Taiwan has eight awards this year, the highest number from Asian participants, and ITRI has won three of these against strong competition. ITRI has been home to 46 of these winning technologies over the past 14 years.”

He added that ITRI’s three winners are breakthrough tech solutions that address market needs.

According to the ITRI press release, SARJ upgrades industries with smart manufacturing capability, the BioMS-Ti implants provide innovative bone materials to fix fractures and ligament damage, and the UWAW allows clean, drinkable water to be collected from the air for people in arid climates.