Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwanese herbal drug said to cut COVID mortality rate by 50%

NRICM102 billed as capable of alleviating respiratory ailments

  146
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/26 17:58
Herbal supplement NRICM101. 

Herbal supplement NRICM101.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A modified version of a Taiwan-developed herbal medicine against COVID-19 is being touted as capable of bringing down fatality rates by 50% in patients with severe symptoms.

The NRICM101 (清冠一號) regimen developed by the National Research Institute of Chinese Medicine (NRICM) in 2020 and granted emergency authorization use in May this year is mainly used to treat mild and moderate cases. The NRICM102 (清冠二號), with a twist in the formula, helps relieve breathing problems and boost immunity for seriously ill patients, according to UDN.

The exact ingredients of the herbal compound cannot be revealed as it has not yet been patented, said NRICM. The governmental institute will prioritize local pharmaceuticals for mass production of the COVID-19 drug.

The modified version costs roughly the same as its predecessor, the NRICM101, which is priced between US$110 (NT$3,055) and US$120 per course.

Containing ten herbs such as mint, Chinese skullcap, houttuynia, and licorice, the NRICM101 has been shown effective in cutting the likelihood of patients being intubated or admitted to intensive care units by 80%. The data is based on a study of the drug’s use in 15 hospitals in Taiwan, per UDN.

A total of eight Taiwan-based pharmaceuticals have been authorized to make and distribute the NRICM101 overseas, according to NRICM.
NRICM101
NRICM102
herbal medicine
herbal drug
Taiwan
COVID
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan lambasts China's imposition of 'one China' principle at UN
Taiwan lambasts China's imposition of 'one China' principle at UN
2021/10/26 10:02
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/10/26 09:56
Taiwan, Vatican have friendly relations, sturdy communication channels: MOFA
Taiwan, Vatican have friendly relations, sturdy communication channels: MOFA
2021/10/25 18:20
Vietnam may soon recognize Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Vietnam may soon recognize Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
2021/10/25 17:24
Taiwan KMT recall campaign ‘hateful’: Sankei Shimbun Taipei director
Taiwan KMT recall campaign ‘hateful’: Sankei Shimbun Taipei director
2021/10/25 17:07

Updated : 2021-10-26 19:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out