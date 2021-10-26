Taiwan’s NCKU signs deal with tech startups to digitize campus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) signed deals with tech companies Kdan Mobile and Kneron at a ceremony on Tuesday (Oct. 26) to implement digital services including an e-signature system, PDF reader, and facial recognition body temperature reading technology.

According to NCKU’s press release, as part of the school’s transition into a smart and sustainable campus, it plans to adopt Kdan Mobile’s DottedSign e-signature service to streamline paperwork approval processes, while its PDF Reader will aid the integration of NCKU’s information and digital filing systems.

Kneron, which centers its products around artificial intelligence (AI) chips, edge computing, and graphic algorithms, will also provide an AI-supported “smart facial recognition body temperature reading system” to ensure a safer and more convenient campus.

The deal-signing ceremony saw the use of Kneron’s smart facial recognition body temperature reading system, as representatives entered the venue, as well as Kdan Mobile’s DottedSign for official signatures, reported NCKU. Through applying the services in new platforms and environments, NCKU, Kdan Mobile, and Kneron hope to jointly study and develop technology in a practical context.



NCKU signs deal with Kdan Mobile and Kneron using Kdan Mobile's e-signature service named "DottedSign." (National Cheng Kung University photo)

Kdan Mobile is a software as a service provider founded in 2009, whose cloud-based productivity programs have accumulated over 200 million downloads worldwide. Business Next reported the startup began developing mobile apps shortly after Apple established its App Store, and later consolidated its services and products, transitioning to a subscription-based business model and expanding to offer business-to-business services.

In 2020, U.S.-based Kneron was selected by U.S. market research company CB Insights as one of the world’s top 100 startups with a focus on AI. Nikkei Asia called the company “Taiwan’s most valuable AI chip startup” in an interview with its founder, who had convinced a friend to quit his high-paying job at Samsung while working for Qualcomm in San Diego, to realize their plans for entrepreneurship.



Kdan Mobile founder Su Po-chou. (National Cheng Kung University photo)



Kneron founder Albert Liu. (National Cheng Kung University photo)