Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC calls for innovation of semiconductor sector

Semiconductors more important than even oil in 21st century, says TSMC's Kevin Zhang

  101
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/26 16:22
TSMC Senior Vice President of Business Development Kevin Zhang. 

TSMC Senior Vice President of Business Development Kevin Zhang.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Semiconductors will be everywhere in the future, so innovation is crucial, a senior executive at the world’s top contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), said Tuesday (Oct. 26).

Kevin Zhang (張曉強), the company’s senior vice president of business development, said thinking of chips as the equivalent of oil in the 21st century underestimated the importance of semiconductors, CNA reported. He was speaking at the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the Monte Jade Science and Technology Association of Taiwan.

In his address, Zhang emphasized the important position Taiwan held in the global supply chain for semiconductor products. Taiwan is the world’s No. 1 for contract manufacturing and for testing and packaging, and No. 2 behind the United States for IC design, he said.

In the future, chipmakers will have to innovate their structures, systems integration, and complete a perfect combination of software and hardware, according to the TSMC executive.
semiconductors
chips
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.
TSMC
Kevin Zhang

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
2021/10/22 20:23
Trust key to success for Taiwan's TSMC: American economist
Trust key to success for Taiwan's TSMC: American economist
2021/10/22 10:27
Taiwan’s TSMC posts record third quarter profit
Taiwan’s TSMC posts record third quarter profit
2021/10/15 13:06
Taiwan’s TSMC confident its chips will outperform Intel's new product line
Taiwan’s TSMC confident its chips will outperform Intel's new product line
2021/10/15 11:26
Taiwan’s TSMC to start production at new Japan plant
Taiwan’s TSMC to start production at new Japan plant
2021/10/14 15:43