Czech Senate president pledges support for Taiwan

Milos Vystrcil says supporting Taiwan's democracy is Czech Republic's 'duty'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/26 16:15
Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil.

Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil has pledged to back Taiwan despite pressure from China.

In an interview with the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) on Monday (Oct. 25) Vystrcil said, “It is our duty to support Taiwan and Taiwan's democracy," CNA reported. He added that he had experienced restricted freedoms when the Czech Republic was a communist satellite state of the Soviet Union.

Concerning China’s protests against Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu’s visit to Europe, the Czech Senate president said it was regrettable but pointed out the trip did not violate any policy. He said the Central European country respects freedom and democracy and that inviting Wu demonstrated its commitment to such values.

Wu departed Taiwan on Sunday (Oct. 23) to visit Slovakia and the Czech Republic. On Monday (Oct. 31), he will deliver a speech at the inaugural Taiwan Forum, organized by the Slovakian think tank GLOBSEC.

After that, he will travel to the Czech Republic to receive a medal from Vystrcil, meet with Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib, and participate in activities organized by local think tanks, per CNA. Last year, Vystrcil led a delegation on a visit to Taiwan. He also held talks with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and gave a speech in the Legislative Yuan.
