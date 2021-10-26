Hiker dies after falling into ravine on Alishan trail

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A male hiker died after falling into a ravine from a bridge on the Mianyue Line trail in Chiayi County's Alishan on Monday (Oct. 25).

Firefighters at the Chiayi County Fire Bureau said in a statement they received reports at 1:04 p.m. on Monday that a group of three hikers were walking near Bridge No. 17 when one of them fell into a six-meter-deep ravine. The bureau immediately dispatched personnel to the scene.

However, according to the statement, when rescuers arrived at the scene the 40-year-old male, surnamed Cheng (鄭) had died. They pulled Cheng out of the valley with ropes and carried him to the highway on a stretcher.

The Mianyue Line, which ceased operations as a railway after the 921 Earthquake in 1999, is known for its numerous elevated bridges and stunning primeval landscapes. Previously known only among hiking enthusiasts, the trail has become popular after significant media exposure.

Chou Heng-kai (周恆凱), deputy director-general at the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office, told CNA that hiking the Mianyue Line trail entails some risk and urged hikers to stay alert.



