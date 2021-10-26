Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Somaliland-Taiwan trade expo starts November

East African business matchmaking event will be held same time

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/26 15:20
Somaliland Foreign Minister H.E. Yasin Hagi Mohamoud, with President Tsai Ing-wen. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Somaliland Foreign Minister H.E. Yasin Hagi Mohamoud, with President Tsai Ing-wen. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has announced that a Somaliland-Taiwan trade expo will begin Nov. 4 to promote trade between Taiwan and East African countries and assist industry players to enter emerging markets.

At a press conference on Tuesday (Oct. 26), Deputy Director of MOFA’s International Cooperation and Economic Affairs Chiu Chen-yu (邱陳煜) said in addition to the expo's opening ceremony, an East African business matchmaking event will also be launched, CNA reported. Additionally, the Importers & Exporters Association of Taipei (IEAT) and the Somaliland Chamber of Commerce will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

Chiu said the trade fair is made possible by the efforts of MOFA, Taiwan External Trade Development Council, IEAT, and Taiwan’s Somaliland representative office.

The virtual and in-person components of the fair as well as the business matchmaking project help promote trade exchanges between Taiwan and East African countries such as Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya, Chiu said. He added they also allow businesses to enter emerging markets in the region, help them gain familiarity with the layout of the market, and find business opportunities post-pandemic, per CNA.

The deputy director pointed out that Somaliland is an important trade hub along an international shipping route. He added its Port of Berbera is where the majority of East African nations barter for global goods and energy resources.

EU and Middle Eastern countries have been actively investing in the region in recent years, he added. Chiu said the African Continental Free Trade Area was established on Jan. 1, which will help create a single market for trade in goods and services in Africa, adding that future business prospects look promising.

He said MOFA encourages Taiwanese businessmen to make good use of Somaliland’s advantageous location to strengthen exports and sales to the East African market and use this event to develop business opportunities in the continent. The two countries organized the 2020 Taiwan Trade Fair last October, at which 160 local business and political VIPs attended the opening of the two-day event.
Taiwan
Somaliland
East Africa
trade
Somaliland-Taiwan trade fair

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan, Vatican have friendly relations, sturdy communication channels: MOFA
Taiwan, Vatican have friendly relations, sturdy communication channels: MOFA
2021/10/25 18:20
Vietnam may soon recognize Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Vietnam may soon recognize Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
2021/10/25 17:24
Taiwan KMT recall campaign ‘hateful’: Sankei Shimbun Taipei director
Taiwan KMT recall campaign ‘hateful’: Sankei Shimbun Taipei director
2021/10/25 17:07
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
Taiwanese teenager publishes English fantasy novel in US, becomes bestseller
2021/10/25 16:47
China’s vaccine charm offensive against Taiwanese won’t prevail
China’s vaccine charm offensive against Taiwanese won’t prevail
2021/10/25 16:04

Updated : 2021-10-26 16:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out