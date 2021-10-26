Alexa
Taiwan opens BNT reservations for people aged 30 and above

2nd stage of Taiwan's 12th round of vaccinations includes inoculations of BNT for people aged 30 and over

  147
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/26 15:12
Vial of BNT vaccine and syringes.  

Vial of BNT vaccine and syringes.   (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People aged 30 and over will be able to book an appointment from Tuesday (Oct. 26) to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced that as part of the second phase of the country's 12th round of COVID vaccinations, people who marked a preference for the BNT vaccine by noon can make reservations for the jab starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Those eligible are persons born before Dec. 31, 1991.

Eligible persons can make reservations for the BNT shot from 4 p.m. Oct. 26 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 27. The vaccinations will be given from Oct. 28-31, with some counties and cities providing the jabs until Nov. 3.

After completing a reservation, vaccine applicants should receive text message reminders of their appointment. The opportunity to list BNT as a preferred vaccine ended at 12 p.m. on Oct. 26, with the next opportunity to list the vaccine as a preference being the 13th round of vaccinations.

In its 13th round of inoculations, CECC will allow for the mixing of the AZ and BNT vaccines. The round is anticipated to start as early as November and will be open to all age groups who were eligible for the AZ jab.

Chuang on Oct. 22 said that according to estimates, if all 12 rounds of vaccines are administered as scheduled, about 550,000 doses of the BNT vaccine will be available for residents who received their first dose of the AZ vaccine at least 10 weeks ago. If lots of people miss their appointments for BNT shots before then, even more doses will be made available.

The CECC reminds those who listed BNT as their preference to go ahead and book a reservation as soon as possible. In the future, vaccination sessions will be adjusted according to vaccine supply and the CECC urged the public to appear at their scheduled vaccinations on time.

To mark brand preference or make an appointment for vaccination, please visit Taiwan's COVID-19 Vaccination Registration and Reservation website.
