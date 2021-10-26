Alexa
Taiwan’s PX Mart looking to grow 24-hour delivery service

Company plans to have service available at 10 locations in northern Taiwan by end of year

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/26 14:38
PX Mart. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Supermarket chain PX Mart on Monday (Oct. 25) said it intends to offer 24-hour online delivery service at all of its stores around the country next year.

PX Mart recently began offering the all-day delivery service at four of its locations in Taipei and New Taipei after research showed that more people were shopping online late at night, according to CNA. These four locations currently offer one-hour delivery for customers living within 3 km of stores.

The chain said that it plans to offer 24-hour delivery at 10 locations and increase the delivery radius to 5 km by the end of the year, with the goal of expanding the service to all of its stores around Taiwan next year. PX Mart offers around 2,000 products online, ranging from fresh and frozen foods, to vegetables, fruits, and other groceries.

At the start of the year, PX Mart began a deal with Uber Eats to offer grocery deliveries, including a one-hour express service. The express delivery service is now available at 200 stores around the country, including Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan, Taichung, and Kaohsiung.

According to PX Mart, following the introduction of the express delivery service, the amount of its order jumped 40%, while volume order increased 60%. They also added that the repurchase rate was over 70%.

Just last Friday (Oct. 22), the company announced it was in talks to take over hypermarket chain RT-Mart from France’s Auchan and Ruentex Group by mid-2022.
Updated : 2021-10-26 14:53 GMT+08:00

