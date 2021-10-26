Japan announces 6th vaccine donation to Taiwan

Japan Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu at a conference in May 2021. Japan Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu at a conference in May 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan on Tuesday (Oct. 26) announced its sixth donation of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan, with 300,000 doses expected to arrive on Wednesday (Oct. 27).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed its gratitude to Japan, with its total number of donated shots now exceeding 4.2 million, CNA reported. As on previous occasions, the announcement was made by Japan’s foreign minister, Motegi Toshimitsu.

While the highest number of vaccine donations came from Japan, the United States, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Lithuania, and Poland also sent doses to Taiwan. In the other direction, Taipei provided masks, protective clothing, and medical equipment to several countries, including Japan.